Latest
  • Liza loses her locks for charity
  • Are you interested in becoming an owner of Basingstoke’s football club?
  • More protests over pensions due to take place by AWE workers next week
  • Snow expected in Basingstoke tonight
  • MP praises mental health measures
  • PCC suggests council tax increase to improve Hampshire policing
  • Would you be happy with your rubbish bin being emptied once a fortnight?
  • Hayes cup defeat extends poor run
  • Teenager handed detention order for South Ham church arson

News

Your Community

Sport

Competitions

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

#Basingstoke show their champion class to wrap up another four-point weekend with a win over leaders Telford… https://t.co/0r0aiYfoz1
36 mins ago
Kempshott mum Liza has head shaved bald to raise £4,000 to help build #Basingstoke cancer treatment centre… https://t.co/ZQKINeb2N7
4 hours ago
#Basingstoke public to take control of football club as plans unveiled for @BASINGSTOKE_FC to become community owne… https://t.co/6uZvy3m2Az
6 hours ago
AWE donates Hi-Vis armbands to help #Kingsclere school pupils stay safe and visible in the winter months… https://t.co/Fr8ya1STua
4 days ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR