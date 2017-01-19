Latest
  • Jane Austen tributes set to continue at Basingstoke Festival
  • GALLERY: Jane Austen statue unveiled
  • Two Basingstoke schools set to merge because of pupil shortage?
  • Pensions protest continues at AWE as workers stage 48-hour strike
  • Hike in weekly nursing home fees approved by county council
  • Fancy joining the bike against cancer?
  • Top cop sends warning to Police Minister over lack of funding
  • Two arrested during police drug raids across Basingstoke
  • Buckskin residents vote on how they think their area can be improved

Win Classic tickets!

January 18, 2017 In: Competitions No comments
Win Classic tickets!

Win tickets to the glittering London Classic Car Show – the capital’s premier celebration for any classic car enthusiast, collector or buyer. Now in its third year, the 2017 show – which will be held at ExCeL London from 23-26 February – wi... Read more

#Basingstoke Festival to follow 'born in the borough' theme, as tribute to Steventon-born Jane Austen continues… https://t.co/HQYcmcGtbP
2 days ago
GALLERY: First glimpse of world's first Jane Austen statue, which will be unveiled in #Basingstoke this summer… https://t.co/GAyze0oK2d
2 days ago
Pupil shortage at #Cranbourne and #Winklebury schools could result in both being merged under one roof #Basingstoke… https://t.co/ffBFADGVJ8
2 days ago
Workers stage first 48-hour walk out at #AWE as dispute over pension change continues ahead of January 31 switch… https://t.co/n54kXPtt4p
2 days ago
