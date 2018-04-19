£1.4m building refurb begins

Work has started on a major refurbishment project in Basingstoke.

The £1.42million modernisation of the 13,000 sqft at Linde Material Handling (UK) Ltd on Kingsclere Road got under way last week.

Fareham-based Amiri Interiors has removed much of the internal walls, fittings and fixtures of the ground floor of one of the administration buildings.

The refit, due to be completed in July, includes a new reception, catering area, breakout space, meeting rooms, ancillary spaces and to create modern toilet facilities.

Colin Blebta, left, finance director at Linde, said the investment will enhance working conditions and improve the experience for customers who visit the UK headquarters.

He said: “The buildings on site are a legacy from the former manufacturing location. The new facilities, including a meeting and presentation area, will greatly benefit our business and our customers.”

Amiri Construction director Mark Vincent, right, said: “We’re very familiar with the town having carried out two projects, including the Construction Centre, at the Basingstoke College of Technology.”