£10.6m plan to ease traffic on A33 in Basingstoke to start next month

Work is set to begin early next month on increasing capacity on the A33 in Basingstoke in a bid to ease congestion coming in and out of the town.

Hampshire County Council is spending £10.6million on improving the road between the Ringway and Great Binfields Lane roundabouts.

It is due to start on August 7 and will see approach roads and roundabouts widened, traffic lights installed at the roundabouts, and improved pedestrian and cycle facilities, along with improved drainage.

The plans were first announced last year, with the start date of the work being confirmed this week.

Hampshire County Council’s executive member for environment and transport, Rob Humby said: “The A33 is a key strategic route in Basingstoke, providing a link between Basingstoke and Reading and access to two pivotal business parks.

“During peak times travellers can get caught up in heavy congestion.

“These improvements by the county council aim to reduce delays and queuing and will also upgrade the drainage system to minimise the risk of flooding between the two roundabouts.”

With regular localised flooding between the Crockford and Binfields roundabouts stemming from a pond immediately north of the A33 by the railway bridge, work will also be carried out to widen and line the pond to increase its capacity.

Local residents and businesses will have the chance to meet Dyer and Butler, the construction team carrying out the upgrade, and view the plans on August 2 at Unit ‘Central 40’ of the Chineham Business Park between 3pm and 6pm.

Commuters are being warned that delays are expected and are being urged to allow more time to complete their journeys.

The whole project is expected to last around 18 months, with completion expected in February 2019.