£10 note featuring Jane Austen now in circulation

The new £10 note featuring Basingstoke and Deane’s very own Jane Austen has come into circulation.

More than one billion of the new polymer notes have been printed, and are gradually being released.

Aside from the Queen, Jane Austen is the first woman to appear on a bank note since reformer Elizabeth Fry was replaced on the £5 note by Sir Winston Churchill.

Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, said: “Our bank notes serve as repositories of the country’s collective memory, promoting awareness of the UK’s glorious history and highlighting the contributions of its greatest citizens.

“The new £10 note celebrates Jane Austen’s work. Austen’s novels have a universal appeal and speak as powerfully today as they did when they were first published.”

Austen grew up in Steventon where she spent the first 25 years of her life before moving to Bath and Winchester prior to her death in 1817, age 41.

All the UK’s bank notes are transferring to polymer, with the £20 note set to follow suit in 2020.

It is claimed that polymer notes are safer, stronger and cleaner than their paper predecessors.

The new £10 note contains security features which makes it very difficult to counterfeit, and also include raised dots in the top left-hand corner to help blind and partially sighted people identify it.

Victoria Cleland, the bank’s chief cashier, said: “It is wonderful to see the inspirational author Jane Austen celebrated on the new £10, and even more poignant being launched during the 200th anniversary of her death.”

She continued: “I am grateful to the cash industry for their support in bringing the cleaner, safer, stronger notes to the public.”

The old £10 notes featuring Charles Darwin will remain legal tender until spring next year.