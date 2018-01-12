100-year-old honoured for help at home

A 100-year-old care home resident in Basingstoke has been honoured with a special award for her kindness after raising more than £500 for the home.

The team and residents at Basingfield Court residential care home are celebrating their much-loved resident, Kathleen Green and her charitable contribution.

The centenarian known as Kath has been recognised with Sanctuary Care’s monthly kindness award.

Kath collected all kinds of items, including handmade knit wear and even spare gifts from her recent milestone 100th birthday to sell at the home’s Christmas fair in December, raising funds for the home and her fellow residents.

Care assistant Theresa Conner, who has worked at the Basingstoke home for five years was also honoured for going above and beyond and creating a number of wonderful crafts and crackers to sell at the fair.