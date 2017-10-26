100,000 visitors clamber on roof

More than 100,000 people have climbed the scaffolding surrounding The Vyne since it opened in March to see the progress of the National Trust’s £5.4million project to fix its roof.

Visitors are able to observe the conservation work unfolding on top of the Tudor house.

Urgent repairs were needed after a violent storm in December 2013 caused a water leak into the house, and work began last October to fix the problem.

“This is a fantastic achievement,” said The Vyne’s general manager Stuart Vaughan.

“People have voted with their feet in support of this huge project to save The Vyne.

“It’s wonderful to be able to share with them this unique ‘behind the scenes’ view into one of the National Trust’s biggest conservation projects of recent years.”

Friends Lucy Fisher and Steph Mathias were declared to be the official joint 100,000th visitors to the rooftop walkway, and marked the milestone by drawing on one of the clay tiles that will go on the roof.

The house, in Sherborne St John, has an illustrious history, and hosted a visit from King Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn in 1535.

Stuart added: “The feedback we have received from visitors has been amazing.

“People keep coming back to see how the conservation work is progressing.

“Our visitors are as intrigued as we are to see the latest developments.”

The rooftop walkway will remain open until January 31. After the roof is finished, it will take around three months for the scaffolding to be taken down.