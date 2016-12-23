11 year sentence for man who blew up 10 cash machines

A Basingstoke man who was part of a gang that blew up 10 cash machines across the south east has been jailed.

Daniel Dorkin, of Baynard Close, was one of four men involved in the theft of around £120,000 from ATMs during a month-long crime spree.

The group pumped a combustible gas into the machines, and then ignited them from a short distance using an electrical charge, with police insisting it was “sheer luck” that no bystanders were hurt in the blasts.

Cash machines in Marlborough, Twickenham, Uxbridge, Windsor, Harrow, and Frimley were all targeted from August 9, with the group then arrested on September 8, after exploding an ATM in Denham, Buckinghamshire.

In half of their known attempts, the gang failed to reach the cash compartment, with Dorkin being identified by detectives, after being captured on CCTV at two of the crime scenes, wearing a t-shirt bearing the words “Seasoned Offender”.

And the 26-year-old was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Kingston Crown Court, in London, on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to commit criminal damage, and recklessness endangering of life.

Ray Abraham, 36, of Hobart Drive, Hythe, was sentenced to 11 years and 14 months in prison, following the investigation from the Met Police’s Flying Squad.

And Trevor McCarthy, 43, of Barlby Road, London, and Gary Mills, 40, of Fleetwood Close, Chalfont St Giles, were both also jailed for 10 years and eight months.

Detective Inspector Mark Bedford, of the Flying Squad, said: “This crime network caused a series of large explosions in petrol stations, and it was by sheer luck that no unsuspecting members of the public were injured as they passed by.

“There has been substantial inconvenience caused to local communities who rely on the services of the ATMs, and also extensive damage to small business properties estimated to be in excess of £200,000.

“The substantial sentences handed down today reflect the danger posed to the public by the action of this reckless gang.”