‘£12 necessary to keep public safe’

Plans to increase council tax in order to protect the police have been approved.

Council tax for average Band D properties will increase by £12 for 2018/19.

Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane says the precept rise will help avoid cuts that are otherwise needed due to financial strains on the service.

At its meeting on Friday, the Hampshire Police and Crime Panel supported the change and recommended the increase be used only to fund police officers and staff.

Mr Lane said: “I will reflect on the recommendation of how the precept is distributed across policing and my office. I follow a strict public service ethos and always test that anything I do represents added value.”

He added: “The increase will enable us to maintain the current levels of neighbourhood policing this year, which I know is valued by, and a priority for, our communities.

“It also gives us the opportunity to invest in technology and the time to develop new service delivery models that will be a strong foundation for effective and efficient policing in the future.”

He said his highest priority is to protect the people he serves, to keep them safer and add value, adding: “I am absolutely certain that £12 is necessary to keep all those we serve safe and will therefore exercise that right.”

This comes after a public consultation was launched to get a feel for whether or not residents would support an increase to help improve policing.

Mr Lane added: “I want to reassure the public that I challenge the Chief Constable on a regular basis about keeping us safe and the risks that she perceives. She assures me that keeping the public safe from the greatest threats and risks of harm is what she will continue to deliver, enabled by the £12 increase which has her endorsement.”