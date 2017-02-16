£130,000 shared between projects that help tackle crime in the borough

Eight different community projects operating across Basingstoke and Deane have been announced as the recipients of some much-needed extra funding.

Hundreds of different groups from the area applied for a grant as part of Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner’s (PCC) safer communities fund in November.

And the winners have now finally been named, with more than £130,000 being handed out to projects from the borough that deliver services aimed at reducing offending, supporting victims of crime and addressing anti-social behaviour.

Basingstoke Street Pastors, which provides people to walk the streets in the town on Friday and Saturday nights in order to offer help to those in trouble has received £4,095.

NFS Mediation Limited has been handed a £20,000 cash boost to continue its work providing specialist referral intervention for victims of anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood disputes across the borough.

And Reading FC’s Kicks programme aimed at keeping youngsters out of trouble by throwing free kick abouts with official club trainers in Popley has been selected to receive £5,850 by PCC Michael Lane.

“I was delighted to receive such a high number of bids for funding and to see the wide range of worthwhile projects and services that are either already available or proposed,” said Mr Lane.

“Through this process I have seen the dedication that these organisations have to making a difference to the lives of the people they support.

“Due to the high level and quality of bids received it was essential that my decision was centred on which services or projects would best meet the local needs of victims and offenders, avoid duplication and be sustainable.”

Another Basingstoke and Deane-based group, North East Hampshire Domestic Abuse Forum, successfully applied for £8,000 to improve understanding and agency responses to victims of crime.

Countywide mentoring service The Footprints Project received £28,000, Crimestoppers Hampshire was allocated £5,000, while Hampshire Stalking Clinic received a £49,000 grant.

And a final grant of £12,500 was also presented to the Keep Out scheme, which provides programmes of intervention delivered by trained prisoners to stop youngsters across the borough from making the same mistakes.

Mr Lane added: “While I am unable to offer financial support to all the projects that applied for funding, I value the contribution many are making and will be exploring alternative ways I can work with them and others to help make our communities safer.”