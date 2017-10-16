£140m cuts approved, but county council to keep looking for alternatives

Hampshire County Council will keep looking at alternative ways to plug the £140million gap in its budget after a range of savings proposals were voted through on Monday.

The council’s cabinet approved a number of measures to cut costs, which will now go before full council on November 2 for a final decision to be made.

This includes scrapping subsidised bus services and school crossing patrols, and closing half of the county’s recycling centres.

Town and parish councils would also be called upon to provide and take on additional services.

However an amendment was also passed that will see the council continue to look for ways to lessen the impact of the cuts on frontline services up until February, when the budget will be formally passed and adopted.

The county council needs to find £140m over the next two years because of reduced funding from central government, inflation, and an increasing number of people relying on social care.

Council leader Roy Perry said: “This council has had to take £340m out of its budget since we started on the transformation journey addressing the financial problems local authorities face.

“We have achieved that with limited impact on frontline services, but now have take a further £140m from our budget.

“In the interim period between now and 2019, we will be making sure the government understands the implications of this.”

The proposals would see £120m cut from the budgets of the different council departments, with the other £20m coming from internal savings.

It has also been assumed that council tax will rise by the maximum allowed without a referendum – 4.99 per cent – next year, but the formal decision on this won’t be made until February.

Stephen Reid, cabinet member and Basingstoke South West councillor, said: “If we can find improved ways of getting to [the £140m savings] come February we will consider them, but at least we have a base point.

“We could all sit down and make a list of people who are going to be impacted by savings and efficiency improvements, but if we want to mitigate in one area we’ve got to find a saving somewhere else.

“We can’t magic the money out of the air.”

But Liberal Democrat councillor Alan Dowden criticised some of the proposals for the effect it could have on vulnerable people, and called for the council to raise the issue with central government.

He said: “A strong leader would place a motion before full council proposing government funding should be increased in order to prevent such huge cuts to Hampshire’s social care services, and I hope you have the courage to do so.”