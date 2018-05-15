£1,700 fine for dumping waste

A Basingstoke fly-tipper who illegally dumped waste in Popley last year has been served with a fine and legal costs totalling more than £1,700.

Stevie Luckens from Dryden Close, Basingstoke, pleaded guilty to depositing a number of household waste items in Dryden Close, Popley, on or before September 5.

Items that the 23-year-old illegally fly-tipped include a bike, a doll’s house and chairs.

Luckens appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on May 3 where she was ordered to pay a £690 fine, £1024.34 in legal costs and a £69 victim surcharge.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s interim head of environmental services Tom Payne said: “We take fly-tipping in our borough very seriously and this demonstrates the courts do too.

“Environmental crime, such as the illegal dumping of waste, costs this council thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money each year.

“It is not acceptable to dump waste and we will continue our enforcement work and, where appropriate, prosecute offenders and stamp out this inconsiderate act.”

It is a criminal offence if a resident’s rubbish ends up being fly-tipped, even if they don’t know it will be.

Basingstoke and Deane residents should report illegally dumped waste on the councils website at: http://bit.ly/2tSkoLP