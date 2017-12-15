2019 date for flood relief scheme if funds approved

A £6.2million flood alleviation project in Buckskin could be completed in 2019 if there are enough funds.

The project aims to provide more protection and reduce the cost and distress if events similar to those in 2014 should happen again.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council agreed to contribute £250,000 to the scheme which could be completed by summer 2019 if the funds are secured.

Hampshire county councillor for Basingstoke South West and chair of the flood alleviation committee Cllr Stephen Reid said: “We cannot stop this from happening in the future, but if we can take every step to reduce the impact, it is a positive one.

“By introducing the flood alleviation scheme, it would be an investment in Buckskin and reassure residents living there.”

The funds will help pay for a surface water gravity pipe installed between the Ridgeway Centre area in Buckskin and the start of the existing Winterbourne ditch to the north of the Worting Road roundabout.

There would also be an enhanced flood storage area at Saunders Field with measures to control discharge to the River Loddon and reduce the risk of flooding downstream.

In October, Hampshire County Council confirmed it would contribute £2m towards the project. About £3.9m is expected from government grants to help carry out the project.

It is anticipated construction work will begin next summer.

Buckskin was significantly flooded during February and March 2014 after intense rainfall which caused groundwater levels to rise and flow above ground.

More than 80 households had to be evacuated after groundwater contaminated with sewage threatened homes.