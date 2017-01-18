222 motorists arrested in drink drive crackdown

A total of 222 people were arrested for drink or drug driving offences across Hampshire’s roads last month.

Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police officers made catching offenders over the Christmas period one of its priorities.

The latest Operation Holly crackdown saw seven more people arrested between December 1 and January 1 than were caught the previous year.

This included a 63 per cent rise on the 49 motorists pulled over while under the influence of drugs, with 80 arrests taking place across both force areas.

Roads Policing Chief Inspector, Henry Parsons, said: “It’s disappointing that we continue to find so many people drink driving.

“The effects of it are so dangerous, and it’s not worth the risk.

“There is no excuse for it.

“These figures show that we remain committed to targeting those who cause death on our roads and make the roads less safe than they should be.”