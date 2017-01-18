About the author

Window and door surveyor

Location: Basingstoke

Self-employed

Company

Ripton Windows is a well-established double glazing company covering Basingstoke and the surrounding area. We install a wide range of windows, doors and conservatories in PVC and aluminium, and all products are bespoke and made to measure. We are looking for an experienced, proficient, and meticulous surveyor who fits in with the family business ethos of the company. This role includes liaising appointments for survey with customers, which necessitates professional verbal and written communication skills.

Surveyor Key Responsibilities

– Survey and Draw up comprehensive surveys of windows and doors

– Work alongside the installations team to ensure that all surveys are as accurate and comprehensive as possible, and that they are carried out in an efficient and effective manner.

– Production of drawings, installation notes and on site risk assessments expansively and carefully.

– Required to travel to survey sites in Basingstoke and the surrounding area.

Administration skills requires

– Experience and knowledge of the modern double glazing industry, including knowledge of products, installation

– Knowledge of FENSA and related industry experience is critical

– Full UK Driving License

– MTC certified or NVQ surveying Level 3 required

– Attention to detail is a key aspect of this role

– Good English and Maths skills

– Good knowledge of Word and Excel

– Professional communication skills – verbal and written communication with both the office staff and customers is a central aspect of the role

– Outstanding organisation skills, particularly in relation to managing work-load whilst still maintaining a high standard of survey

Please send a CV and covering letter to Matthew Ripton, 3 Crockford Lane, Basingstoke, RG24 8NA or email it to matthew@riptonwindows.co.uk.

