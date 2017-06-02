Complex Health Care Assistant

Do you have passion to support children with complex needs?

If the answer is yes, we have a fantastic opportunity for you. You will be supporting 10 year old girl with cerebral palsy. She lives at home with her Mum, Dad and 2 brothers and 2 cats.

We are looking for energetic and proactive carers who would be able to create a program for activities for making cupcakes, playing in the garden etc.

As a company, we work in partnership with NHS Continuing Care teams and Local Authorities to deliver the highest quality care to highly dependent individuals with complex needs in the comfort of their own homes.

If you have the relevant experience and want to be rewarded for your skills in healthcare don’t hesitate to Apply today.

Excellent rate of pay £13.00 per hour

full time (Monday and Friday 08:30 – 16:00)

Job Type: Part-time

Salary: £13.00 /hour

Please contact Recruitment@HFHhealthcare.co.uk or telephone 020 8605 9712