Local gallery bucks international trend

The Frame Art Gallery in Odiham has reason to celebrate this Christmas after selling a piece of art every day throughout 2018 amidst a declining art market as the nation watches its spending.

The UK is a frontrunner in the international art sales industry. However, the UK art market has suffered several declines in recent years in the face of wider economic uncertainty and financial pressure on UK households. The EU’s market share in art sales has recently dropped by 20% to 33%* – with 20% of that coming from the UK alone.

Yet, despite this, The Frame, a small yet beautiful gallery on Odiham High Street, has bucked the trend. The gallery, which is open six days a week, has sold a piece of art on every trading day throughout 2018. There are no signs of this relenting either as the gallery plans for an exciting year ahead in 2019.

Jan Baker, owner of The Frame, said: “Here at The Frame, we’re dedicated to bringing an eclectic mix of original art, sculpture, prints and homeware to our local customers in Hampshire and for visitors from further afield. The challenges impacting our industry do add pressure to the business but we feel that with ten years’ experience under our belt, we’re getting the balance right. We’re so pleased to have brought new, unique and beautiful pieces into the lives of so many this year – and we hope to continue to do so right into 2019 and beyond.”

From the rural Hampshire countryside, The Frame boasts a unique and original collection of works from world-renowned artists including Pip McGarry, Jean Haines, Sarah Pye and Jake Winkle.