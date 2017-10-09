£2m boost for project to prevent future flooding in Buckskin

Work to install a range of flood-prevention measures in Buckskin has moved a step closer following the confirmation of £2million of funding from Hampshire County Council.

New drainage to collect rising groundwater from in between houses, an enhanced flood storage area at Saunders Field and upgrading and increasing the capacity of existing ditches and culverts are among the planned projects to tackle flooding in the Basingstoke suburb.

It comes after heavy rain in February 2014 led to more than 80 households having to be evacuated after groundwater contaminated with sewage threatened homes.

The interior of more than 40 homes ended up sustaining damage as a result.

Rob Humby, the county council’s executive member for environment, said: “The winter of 2013/14 saw some of the heaviest rainfall in 200 years, resulting in areas of flooding affecting residents across the county.

“While I hope we don’t see such severe weather for many more years to come, we have been working hard ever since to secure funding and design schemes to help alleviate flooding in the future.

“We are working with our partners to put in a series of measures to ensure areas at high risk of flooding are better protected and more resilient.

“I hope that this will reassure residents that the county council is doing all it can to mitigate the impact of future flooding across Hampshire.”

The entirety of the scheme is expected to cost £6.2m in total.

As well as the county council’s contribution, £3.9m is expected to come from government grants, with Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council providing £250,000.

Subject to the remaining funding being secured, work is expected to start in the summer of next year, and finish in mid-2019.