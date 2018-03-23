£300m of fun agreed

Basingstoke Leisure Park will be transformed after a £300million agreement was signed to double the size of the facility.

The development has been signed by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and NewRiver REIT Plc to create 500,000 sq ft of new leisure activities and experiences.

The expanded park will operate alongside a 200,000 sq ft designer outlet village.

NewRiver’s £300m proposed investment means there will be no dipping into the public purse to deliver the development.

Plans also include a modern £23m replacement for the council’s existing Aquadrome, which will remain open during the construction phase until the replacement opens its doors.

Cabinet member for finance, service delivery and improvement Councillor Robert Tate said: “The current leisure park is getting to the point of needing redevelopment and we need to set a strong vision now for its successful future.

“Through this exciting and innovative national-scale project we can continue to give our residents access to ‘best in class’ leisure facilities in the future.

“This is an innovative way of delivering a comprehensive renewal of the leisure park without putting the burden on taxpayers to fund it or depending on all operators at the park investing millions in upgrading their facilities on a piecemeal basis.

“The new leisure park will strengthen Basingstoke’s appeal to a much wider catchment area, keeping the spending in the town from some of the borough’s shoppers and visitors who currently don’t come to Basingstoke to meet their leisure and shopping needs.”

The council said the designer outlet village will focus on aspiration brands at affordable prices to complement the existing retailers in the town centre.

Property director at NewRiver Allan Lockhart said: “Basingstoke will be at the forefront of the growing trend for integrated leisure and retail that will dominate the market in the years ahead, and NewRiver is perfectly placed to drive it.”

Long-term options for the site include the possibility of a new ice rink and dual-use events arena.

Work could begin as early as 2023, subject to planning permission.