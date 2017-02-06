£3m secured to improve Overton school

An Overton primary school is set to be modernised later this year after extra funding was secured by the county council.

Around £3million will be spent on recladding Overton CofE Primary School with a new energy efficient insulated ‘envelope’.

The school, off Court Drove, is one of four across Hampshire that is set to benefit from the refurbishment, which has been deemed necessary due to it being built in the 1960s.

Wootey Junior School, in Alton, is also set to receive £2.27m from the Government’s education funding agency as part of a £10m block of funding to the county council.

Leader Cllr Roy Perry said: “Securing this major investment from the Government is welcome news for pupils, teachers and parents.

“Whilst structurally sound, the buildings at these four schools are in need of work, with poor insulation and relatively high energy costs.

“Recladding the buildings will not only reduce energy costs and help protect the environment, but will also extend the life of the buildings – making them more sustainable and delivering the best value for money for taxpayers.”

Executive member for education, Peter Edgar, added: “This investment is very important, as the quality of school buildings is a significant contributor to the success of a child’s learning. “These reclad buildings will create brighter, modern-looking and inspiring buildings for pupils to thrive and succeed in, in the future.”