£4.5million investment to help stop ‘leaves on the line’ delays

Every commuter will know the annoyance of their train being delayed due to leaves on the line.

But it is hoped that a new machine being rolled out on the South Western Railway route will help combat the problem.

The leaf busting train uses high pressured water jets mounted on the undercarriage to blast any debris away and coat the rail in a sand-based gel designed to improve grip for trains.

It is part of a £4.5million investment by Network Rail, and will be used on the line between Waterloo and Weymouth.

Becky Lumlock, route managing director at Network Rail, said: “Leaves and foliage on the line can cause the same conditions as black ice on the roads, and with thousands of mature trees on our route, it’s something we take seriously.

“That’s why our leaf busting train and our teams of trackside workers are out there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to make sure our tracks are safe and free from debris.”

The leaf busting trains will travel the equivalent of twice round the world over the next three months, to deal with the estimated 70,000 trees shedding 210 million leaves.

Andy Mellors, managing director for South Western Railway, said: “Our drivers adopt special driving techniques to make sure journeys are as safe and punctual as possible.”