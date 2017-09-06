£4.7m handed out in first year of The Good Exchange

Fundraising platform The Good Exchange has helped disperse almost £5million to projects across the region in its first year of operation.

A total of £4.7m has been handed out to 353 projects across north Hampshire and west Berkshire since it was set up on September 5, 2016.

The Good Exchange allows applicants to source multiple grants, donations and Gift Aid from one application, avoiding having to register with numerous different websites and funders.

One such project is the Ark Cancer Charity treatment centre, which has raised nearly £1.5m from a target £5m towards building a new facility to the south west of Basingstoke.

Ed Gairdner, chief operating officer of The Good Exchange, said: “We’re delighted to have seen such a positive response and truly proud that it has generated so much money for good causes.

“Significant cuts to government funding have meant tighter budgets than ever, which is why it’s essential that we apply our technical maturity to generate efficiencies in a sector that needs it most.

“The Good Exchange’s one-step, online matching service for funders and fundraisers that automatically links organisations with money for good causes with those who need it most has been designed exactly for this purpose.”