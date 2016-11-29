40,000 Hampshire potholes to be fixed

More than £2.1million in Government funding is due to be used to fix potholes on Hampshire’s roads next year.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond assigned £1.1billion in funding to help upgrade local transport networks as part of his Autumn Statement last week.

And the Department for Transport (DfT) announced how the money would be distributed on Monday, with Hampshire being given £2.123m of the £11.6m allocated for the south east.

In total, the funds will be used to fill 40,000 potholes, at a cost of £53 apiece, on roads across the county, with only Kent receiving a higher allocation anywhere else in the region.

North East Hampshire MP, Ranil Jayawardena, said: “This investment is great news for families and businesses in North East Hampshire, who rely on our roads to get around.

“The funding to fix potholes in our area will also be welcome news for local motorists, many of whom have expressed their frustration to me about the state of our roads. I’m encouraging the council to make full use of their funding allocation locally.

“These measures will help to build a stronger local economy, by linking people with jobs, businesses with customers; ensuring a country that works for everyone, not just the privileged few.”

Hampshire has also been handed a highways maintenance block allocation of £23.847m for 2017/18 as part of a total £3b national road improvement investment.

The £2.123m announced this week is in addition to the £1.48m provided by the DfT’s Pothole Action Fund in April to fix 28,075 potholes on roads across Hampshire.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “This is a government that steps up, not back, which is why we are investing record amounts into improving our roads across the country.

“This investment is over and above the £23b we are spending to get motorists to their destinations quickly, more easily and safely.

“The schemes announced today are focused on relieving congestion and providing important upgrades to ensure our roads are fit for the future – removing the barriers to help make an economy that works for everyone.”