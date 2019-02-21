40th Anniversary Celebrations: Do you remember this?

Back in May 1979, the town of Neuvic sur l’Isle in the Dordogne and Whitchurch and associated villages signed the formal document, which twinned the two areas. Where did those 40 years go? Incredibly the Association is still exchanging members and this year is a true landmark of Anglo-French friendship, co-operation, understanding and culture.

If you are a former member (even if only for a couple of years, 20 or 30 years ago), or know anything about the Association the group are looking for your thoughts and memories. They have a long list of names, for some of which there are no details, of people who have experienced a visit to France or hosted guests in their homes. Please help to put some flesh on these bones.

Forty years ago, the local Majorettes were part of the celebrations as demonstrations and ceremonies took place in Lord Denning’s garden and the Majorettes were a part of the pageantry. Were you one of the members? Do you have any knowledge of the group or the event? What do you remember of the day?

If you do, the Testbourne Parishes Twinning Association would love to hear from you, to help celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the formal links to Neuvic this May, when a group of current members will make the biennial trip to France. As part of this momentous event they will be taking pictures and memories to share.

If you have stories of visits (funny/sad/ enjoyable/not so enjoyable) or photographs that you could share, the group would be delighted to receive them. You may even have been a Testbourne Community School student who participated in one of the school exchanges, it would be great to know how you felt at the time, if you have fond memories or otherwise. Are you still in contact? Shared stories can remain unattributed if this is a concern for you: just so long as they are honest.

Please send anything you are happy to share to bethshearing@hotmail.co.uk by Thursday, 4th April, at the latest. Thank you for any help you can give; it really will make a difference and jog memories both here and in France.