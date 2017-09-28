50-strong team running for Ark in Basingstoke Half Marathon

The Basingstoke Half Marathon returns to the town this Sunday.

This will be the seventh running of the race, which sees competitors traverse a 13-mile route through Basingstoke and the surrounding countryside.

Thousands of runners are expected to take part, including a 50-strong team from headline sponsor Phillips Solicitors to raise funds for Ark Cancer Centre Charity.

Their aim is to raise £5,000 for Ark.

Howard Gardener, senior director at Phillips Solicitors, said: “Phillips is proud to be the headline sponsor of the Basingstoke Half Marathon, and the company’s employees have been proud to support Ark during 2016 and 2017.”

Ark trustee Merv Rees added: “Ark is grateful to the runners in the Phillips Solicitors team for this great show of support.

“Every pound counts towards Ark’s £5million fundraising goal, and will help to fund the much-needed new cancer treatment centre.”

Donations made to Phillips Solicitors through the Good Exchange will be doubled. To donate, go to bit.ly/2wl0DEv.

The race starts at 11am.