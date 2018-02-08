£7,000 fines issued in bid to keep streets clean

Eighteen people have been fined more than £7,000 for dropping litter.

Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court found 18 people guilty resulting in fines of £155 for costs, £220 court fees and a £30 victims surcharge for each person, totalling £7,290.

This comes after a litter enforcement programme ‘Stop it don’t drop it’ which has been in force since June.

As part of the scheme, environmental enforcement officers have been issuing fines of £75 for anyone caught littering, including cigarette butts and chewing gum and £50 for anyone failing to clean up after their dog.

Cllr James Radley, cabinet member for services at Hart District Council, said: “In the first seven months of the programme [our] officers issued over 500 fines. We need to remain vigilant to make sure our streets stay clean.”

The scheme is running on a trial basis until June this year, at which point the results will be analysed and the success of the trial reviewed.

The council will then decide whether to continue with the enforcement action.