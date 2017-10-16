£900,000 to be handed out to local projects

Village halls, play areas and sports facilities across Basingstoke and Deane are set to benefit from more than £900,000 to fund improvements.

A total of £908,030 will be shared out between 16 projects from the borough council’s local infrastructure fund.

This includes £150,000 to refurbish the gym, hall and treatment room at The Hurst Community College in Baughurst, while Queen Mary’s College in Basingstoke gets £34,500 for work on its swimming pool and changing facilities.

Kempshott Village Hall has been awarded £60,000 to carry out repairs on its roof, floor, windows and kitchen, and Dummer Village Hall will be given £19,600 for a new heating system.

And £176,000 has been allocated to installing new play equipment and landscaping at the Cordale Road and Culver Toad play areas in Brookvale and Kings Furlong.

Other awards cover projects in Norden, Eastrop, Basing, Kingsclere, Highclere, Burghclere and St Mary Bourne.

Robert Tate, the council’s cabinet member for finance, said: “Once again, the council is pleased to support community projects through funding awards from the local infrastructure fund.

“A wide range of improvements will now go ahead around the borough, benefiting local people of all ages as much-used amenities are extended and refurbished, made safer and more accessible.

“The fund is a useful source for the community.”

Since the start of the programme in January 2014, grants totalling £5,307,484 have been handed out to 78 projects across the borough.