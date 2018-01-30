A brighter look on the horizon

A nursery has reopened with a new look following a refurbishment project.

The Mayor of Basingstoke and Deane Councillor Paul Frankum and mayoress Cllr Jane Frankum cut the ribbon to open the Bright Horizons Day Nursery and Preschool in Stag Oaks Lane last month.

The nursery in Chineham has new areas for children to explore and play sport and games in, no matter the weather.

The children can also try their hand at preparing recipes in a new creative cooks kitchen area.

The opening event showcased the new areas, with a sample of winter menus available to try.

There was also a visiting mobile farm, Snow White with one of the dwarfs, as well as a raffle.