A budget of reinvestment

A new budget for Basingstoke and Deane puts people and services ‘at the bottom of the priorities’.

Plans to raise council tax by £5 and increase other charges and fees by 3.5 per cent have been approved.

Speaking out against the plans, Lib Dem councillor Gavin James said the borough’s residents will only be paying more for less. He said: “Who hasn’t done well [out of this]?– people who are struggling to pay the bills facing higher council taxes and increasing fees for using services.”

Charges at car parks will be increasing by 3.5 per cent, while there will also be increases in cemetery charges as part of a four-year programme aimed at reducing the subsidy for the service.

The council hopes to gain an estimated £231,000 in income, which it says will be reinvested into other areas across the borough.

Cllr Robert Tate said: “Paying more for less? I don’t think so. The Conservative budget for Basingstoke focuses on investment. Residents pay one of the lowest council tax levels in England while enjoying one of the highest level of spend per head.”

As part of the measures, overnight charges at car parks could rise by a pound, starting from 7pm. Five-day and seven-day season tickets will also increase by between 3 per cent and 5 per cent, depending on the car park.

Cllr Simon Bound said: “Our lowest season ticket price for a town car park equates to £2.74 a day. None of our neighbours offer a car park within a similar walking distance to the centre of town for less than £3.50. Someone who needs to buy a season ticket could be at least £270 a year better off.”

There are also planned improvements for town centre car parks including lighting, shelters and markings.

Replacing lost or stolen bins will incur a charge of £26, while garden waste collections are proposed to go up from £31.78 to £35 a year for two sacks collected fortnightly.

The council say the charges are at the lower end of those made by neighbouring authorities.