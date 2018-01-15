A cold tale to warm your heart

The Russian State Ballet will be bringing their adaptation of The Snow Maiden to The Anvil in February.

Protected from the outside world by Father Frost, the exquisite Snow Maiden plays innocently among the dancing snowflakes in the enchanted Land of Frost.

Based on a traditional folk tale, set in the snow covered landscape of rural Russia, this seasonal sparkler follows the Snow Maiden as she dances into the human world.

Captivated by the colourful village and the people who live there, she ventures too far and is swept up by feelings of love, temptation and betrayal. When finally she surrenders herself completely and warms to love, her heart melts in a tragic embrace.

Formed in 1981, the Russian State Ballet of Siberia has quickly established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies and has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and unusual depth.

The soloists and corps de ballet never fail to delight audiences with their breath-taking physical ability.

With more than 40 dancers and 30 musicians, for the 2018 season, the company will merge traditional and digital worlds with an imaginative staging set against a changing backdrop with magical special effects.

Artistic director Sergei Bobrov said: “It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian ballet to British audiences. Touring across the UK with a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians is always exciting, for me, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage.”

The Snow Maiden opens at The Anvil on February 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets range from £34 to £41.50; over 65s and full-time students receive £3 off, under 16s tickets are £19.

For more information or to book, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.