A cracking tale for Christmas

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a trip to a dazzling performance of one of the world’s most famous ballets – The Nutcracker.

The seasonal favourite performed by the Russian State Ballet and opera House features snow flurries, sweets, princes, magic and love brought together to create this much-loved classic.

Full of familiar music such as the Waltz of the Flowers and the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, the story is based on The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by E T A Hoffmann.

It tells the story of a little girl whose godfather gives her a Nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve which magically comes to life and so unfolds the story in this delightful tale.

The ultimate fairytale where goodness and beauty triumph, The Nutcracker continues to capture the hearts and imaginations of different generations.

The piece of theatre is a wonderful introduction to ballet for anyone who has never experienced it, but also retains its appeal for those whom deem themselves connoisseurs of the art.

The Russian State Ballet and Opera House was created more than 15 years ago and have always strived for excellence since they began.

The company boasts a core of experienced directors and performers who have graduated from the best artistic institutions in Russia and the former Soviet Union.

Tickets for The Nutcracker at The Anvil on November 25 are priced £33 and £31. Over 65s, under 16s and full-time student tickets range between £31 and £29. Ticket prices include a £2 booking fee.

For more information or to book, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.