A dream fit for any season

The multi-award-winning Ballet Cymru present a stunning version of one of Shakespeare’s most magical plays A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

This funny and heart-warming adaptation of one of the most famous stories in English literature features vibrant classical choreography portrayed by some of the finest dancers in the UK.

Felix Mendelssohn’s joyous music is interpreted by artistic director Darius James and highlights radiant costumes, sets and video projection.

The Queen of the Fairies Titania, and Puck the mischievous messenger, inhabit the supernatural fairy kingdom. Bottom and his boot-wearing Rude Mechanicals present their famous play Pyramus and Thisbe.

Finally, the lovers, caught in a thrilling web of mistaken identity and confusion, finally find their way through the Athenian forest to an unforgettable and joyous reconciliation.

The performers comprise of a young, vital group of dancers who are pushing back the barriers of classical ballet. Using powerful and timeless stories, the company challenges its dancers to interpret some of the finest characters in literature.

Ballet Cymru was established in 1986 by artistic director Darius James and administrative director Yvonne Williams to be a beacon for quality classical ballet in Wales.

The group initially experimented with a range of choreographers, created programmes of short works and responded to invitations to perform.

The company, at this stage, commissioned works from Royal Ballet principal Jennifer Jackson and Isabelle Taylor from The Royal Swedish Ballet.

Adult tickets for A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Friday June 30 at 7.30pm are priced at £19; over 65, under 16 and full-time student tickets cost £17.

To book, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.