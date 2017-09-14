A lovely way to spend the evening

The Good Lovelies, with their impeccable vocals, winsome song writing and comedic banter, are set to perform at The Forge in Basingstoke this October.

Audiences have been falling in love with The Good Lovelies for more than 10 years.

Three best friends of Caroline, Kerri, and Susan, based in Ontario, joined forces in 2006 and soon became fan favourites with their cover of Hallelujah, among a number of original hits.

Their rain or shine outlook and undeniable mutual respect have helped the trio weather a decade of touring through countless venues, folk clubs and festivals.

As well as each member being a talented singer, they all join in with a wide range of instruments.

Caroline has been playing the guitar since she was six. When the band began she taught herself how to play the mandolin and banjo and is now delving deeper into the world of the electric guitar and pedal boards.

Sue and Kerri both learnt piano when they were young. Kerri has since gone on to learn the banjo, electric bass and omnichord, while Sue picked up the guitar when she was in university, as well as learning to play bass, percussion and mandolin.

The group were the winners of the 2010 Juno Award for Roots Album of the Year, and nominees for the same award in 2012, as well as four-time winners of the Canadian Folk Music Awards; The Good Lovelies go from strength to strength.

With their latest album Burn The Plan receiving rave reviews, this is a great chance to catch the ladies on their way up to the very top of the folk scene.

The Good Lovelies will be at The Forge on Thursday October 5 at 8pm.

Adult tickets for the show are £15; over 65s, under 16s and full-time students are £13. For more information or to book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.