A masterclass in the musicals

Beyond the Barricade has delighted audiences throughout the UK and mainland Europe for more than a decade with their exciting portrayal of the greatest songs in musical theatre.

Now touring the UK yet again, the group will be stopping off at The Anvil later this month.

Starring Andy Reiss, David Fawcett, Katie Leeming and Rebecca Vere, their show is packed with songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Les Misérables, The Lion King, Blood Brothers and many more.

The four have an extensive background in theatre and musicals which adds to their passion to perform to a live audience.

David Fawcett spent two years in the West End production of Les Miserables where he played Brujon, the Bishop of Digne and the leading role of Jean Valjean on many occasions, having previously spent 13 months in the original Manchester production of the show.

Rebecca Vere’s acting credits include Bat Boy, South Pacific and Hair, all in the West End.

Andy Reiss played in various rock bands, including Black Ice and notably opera, but treading the boards with his local society in the lead role of Billy in Carousel led him to a career in musical theatre.

Katie Leeming spent three years in the West End playing various roles, including Eponine in Les Miserables, Florinda in La Cava and Izz Huet in Tess of the D’Urbervilles.

They are backed on stage by a band consisting of drums, brass and keyboards and together, carefully recreate the sounds from your favourite musicals. The songs are broken up by introductions to the musicals.

Beyond the Barricade will be coming to The Anvil on Thursday January 25 at 7.30pm. Tickets to the show cost £25, with group discounts available.

For more information or to book, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.