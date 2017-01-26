A night of laughs

The monthly comedy club at the Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre in Bordon returns on Thursday, February 2.
Jonny Awsum, Harriet Dyer and Tom Ward along with MC Dan Evans will appear at the Station Road venue from 8pm. Tickets cost £9.50.
