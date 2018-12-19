A Night of Nostalgia

We went along to a night of 80’s Mania at the Haymarket this week and it was like taking a step back in time.

Many of the audience members were dressed as their favourite 80’s icons and there was already a party atmosphere before the doors even opened.

We were treated to a barrage of hits one after the other, with the evening quickly turning into a game of “Name That Tune” as you tried to guess who was coming next from the opening bars of each act.

The playlist was a joyous journey through the 80s and could not fail to delight fans of the genre.

Every song of the night was a well-known and well-loved tune so felt a little like we were part of a very large and glamourous Karaoke Evening.

The costume changes were slick and all paid tribute to the artists and the decade and were a big contribution to the enjoyment of the evening.

It’s not for everyone but for fans of 80’s fashion and music who are looking for a tongue-in-cheek fun night out with friends and a good old fashioned sing-a-long, then this is the night for you. By the end of the evening, almost the whole audience were on their feet singing along to Wham and, looking around the theatre, I think you could safely say that a good night was had by all.