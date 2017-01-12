A night of sheer T.Rextasy

Relive the glory years of T. Rex as tribute band T. Rextasy will be at The Haymarket on Thursday, January 19.

Made up of Danielz on the vocals and lead guitar, Neil Cross on the rhythm guitar, bass guitarist Rob Butterfield and drummer John Skelton, their visit to Basingstoke next Thursday will be one of 93 shows the group have got lined up for this year, as T. Rextasy embark on their ‘Marc Bolan 40th Anniversary Tour’.

Their visit to the Wote Street venue is to celebrate the life of T. Rex lead singer Marc Bolan, who died in a car accident in September 1977 aged 29.

He died two weeks before his 30th birthday.

And Danielz believes the gig will be up there as one of their very best, as they return to Basingstoke for the first time in nearly two years.

“One thing that is really good about performing at certain venues is returning to them because this tells you that you’ve got a really loyal audience and fan base,” he told the Observer.

“So it’s always a pleasure to be returning to The Haymarket because we know it’s going to be a great evening.

“Also, the fact that we are going back to The Haymarket works both ways because I remember playing there many times and the gigs have always been great.

“The audiences are responsive which is great because we are a very lively band so we do expect people to get up and boogie on the night as that’s what we feed off.”

Danielz formed the band 25 years ago after he became disillusioned with record companies following unsuccessful attempts to make it in a number of bands.

His love for T. Rex also inspired him to form the group.

And with him now being one of the main faces in one of the world’s most successful tribute bands, he thinks the Basingstoke faithful will be in for a treat next week.

And he reassured fans that he formed the band for all the right reasons.

“I didn’t form the band because I felt there was a hole in the market,” he said.

“I formed this band because I tried to get my own music out with other bands but became disillusioned with record companies.

“What people need to remember is that back in 1992, there was no such thing as a tribute band scene and people didn’t know what to call us.

“It wasn’t until The News of The World did a piece on us that they called us a tribute band.

“The term ‘tribute band’ hadn’t really been pointed in the direction of what we were doing, as many people associated the term as a sort of pub gig, which was a lot more than what we were doing.

“Now in 2017, there are millions of tribute bands all over the UK – so it’s like a phenomenon really.”

He added: “One thing I love about what I do is that every show is different because since it’s not a musical, it’s a rock and roll show, the gigs are very unpredictable.

“And even though we play all the popular tracks (‘I Love to Boogie’, ‘Get it On’, ‘Metal Guru’ and many more) that the fans know, we play B sides and album tracks for the die hard fans.”

T. Rex were formed in 1967 and had a successful 10 year spell in the charts where they achieved four UK number ones, but after Bolan’s death in 1977, the band called it quits.

2017 will be a memorable year for the band – as well as being the 40th anniversary of Bolan’s death, it’s the group’s 25th year together and this September would have been Bolan’s 70th birthday.

It starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £22.