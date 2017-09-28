A night of Wonder in tribute to a music legend

A Leading Stevie Wonder tribute act comes to The Anvil next month celebrating one of the greatest singer/songwriters of recent times.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder comes from the team who created the show Magic of Motown.

Stevie Wonder is one of the most successful performers, selling over 100million records worldwide. He has enjoyed over 30 US top-10 hits and received 25 Grammy Awards, making him one of the most-awarded male solo artists.

Wonder achieved stardom from the offset; beginning his musical career in 1961 at age 11.

This tribute act will take you through the decades on a nostalgic journey of not just Stevie’s music, but also his life.

The tribute show features back-to-back hits and all of his number ones including the Grammy Award-winning Signed, Sealed, Delivered, as well as Superstition, Master Blaster, Isn’t She Lovely, Part-Time Lover, You Are The Sunshine of My Life and I Just Called To Say I Love You.

American singer Lejaune André will be portraying Stevie in the production. His voice naturally lends to that of a Soul and Motown singer. Over Lejaune’s career, he has performed as many artists including The Four Tops, The Temptations, Lionel Richie, Marvin Gaye, The Commodores, The Isley Brothers and, of course, Stevie Wonder.

André will be joined on stage by a fabulous seven-piece band, outstanding backing vocalists and top dancers.

Filled with superb choreography and fabulous costume changes throughout the performance, this show is a must for Wonder fans.

Full price tickets for Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder are priced at £27.

The show takes place at The Anvil on Friday October 6 and starts at 7.45pm.

For more information or tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.