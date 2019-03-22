A step onto the property ladder

A council is proposing to turn banker to fund a new scheme to give young people help to get on the property ladder.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council propose to fund the initiative to the tune of £580,000 using section 106 money – cash given to the council by developers.

The cash must be used by 2021 or it will be lost.

This new scheme would be accessible to people aged under 35 who live in the area and are on a low income.

Effectively the council would loan people up to £30,000 for a deposit on a house, with interest payable after five years.

When the property was sold the loan would be repaid and that money would be ploughed back into the scheme.

It comes after a similar successful initiative run by West Berkshire Council.

At a meeting of the Economics, Planning and Housing committee earlier this month concerns were raised that the scheme did not go far enough, helping only one group of people.

Labour leader Paul Harvey wanted to see a raft of initiatives launched at the same time to help all groups in society.

He said: “This would have been far more palatable if other streams of policy were coming through at the same time.”

Cllr Onnalee Cubitt said she was not happy at “the council behaving like a bank”.

Cabinet member for property development Cllr John Izett said the council hoped to bring other schemes forward as policy developed.

Deputy leader Cllr Terri Reid said there was a “need” for this type of initiative, which would help a group in society who were at a disadvantage in terms of accessibility to home ownership.

She said: “This is an aspirational paper and we know from consultations with the public… there’s a strong wish and need out there, particularly for young people, to have some kind of support and help to enable them to access home ownership and get the first step on the ladder. This is one sector of the community that perhaps we haven’t been able to help so far. I think we should support that aspiration.”

Details of how the scheme will be administered are yet to be decided, two options are available are employing a member of staff at a cost of £30,000 a year, or West Berkshire Council overseeing it.

The proposal is due to go before the Cabinet committee in June.