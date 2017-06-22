A tribute to the mother of modern dance

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the death of the ‘mother of modern dance’ and a new production is paying tribute to her.

Isadora Duncan was an inspirational, passionate and unconventional trailblazer who opened the door to a new world of dance, a door through which many other dancers and choreographers have followed.

Once described by the artist Rodin as “the greatest woman I’ve ever known” and by the New York Times as “the woman who put the modern into modern dance”, she dedicated her life to raising the importance of dance as a life enhancing art form.

Isadora: I Dance What I Am explores her thoughts on dance as the expression of life and includes re-imagined excerpts of her dances. A must-see show for anyone interested in dance.

This new play, written, performed and choreographed by Phoenix Dance officer Elizabeth Blake, has been thoroughly researched with help from the National Resource Centre of Dance at the University of Surrey, who will be submitting details of the performance to the archive.

Local artist Alison McFadden, who is currently studying fine art at the University of Fine Art in Farnham, specialises in using physicality and movement in her art making.

Through filming and studying Elizabeth, Alison has produced the artwork for the production and will be exhibiting drawings made from this process at The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre during the evening of the performance.

It is taking place on June 30 at 7.30pm. Adult tickets cost £10; there is a discount available for concessions.

For more information or to book tickets, call The Phoenix on 01420 472664, or email info@phoenixarts.co.uk.