Abbey Court residents delighted with new benches

Residents at a sheltered housing scheme in Popley can make the most of the upcoming summer weather thanks to a donation of five benches.

Building merchants Buildbase donated the traditional wooden seats, which are situated in the gardens at Abbey Court.

As part of an agreed social values budget, Sentinel Housing has a partnership with Buildbase that sees them work with the repairs and maintenance team and customer engagement department at the housing association.

Resident Wendy Denton said: “We’ve waited a long time for these benches and now we’ve got them they’ll make a real difference on sunny summer afternoons.”