Academy switch over hailed

EVEREST Community Academy’s move to a new sponsor has been hailed as ‘positive’.

Since September 2011, the academy on Oxford Way in Popley has been sponsored by the Academies Enterprise Trust (AET) but will transfer to the Bourne Education Trust (BET) from September 1.

Cllr Paul Miller, a former Everest governor and one of the borough council’s representatives on the academy’s community management committee, said: “If things as a matter of record over a period of time don’t improve, you need a change to kick-start the whole thing again.

“From my perspective, I feel this change can be nothing but positive for the school – it’s a chance to reset the whole approach to education.”

The Department of Education’s regional school commissioners for Hampshire requested that BET stepped up to take on Everest.

The trust runs nine schools in Surrey and was the highest performing in the county in 2016.

In an Ofsted inspection last year, Everest was given a ‘requires improvement’ rating.

Alex Russell, chief executive of BET, said: “We are particular pleased that Everest will be joining us as we believe that it has enormous potential.

“We will be building on the strong foundations laid by the AET and are confident that the staff and students will benefit from our strong track record of school improvement.”

BET said it wanted to build on the ‘rigorous improvement plans’ put in place at the academy by its predecessors.

Julian Drinkall, chief executive of AET, said: “I would like to pay a warm tribute to governors, staff, heads and leaders at the school, both past and present, for all their commitment they have shown to the school.

“We have been seeing some very good signs of improvement in the educational outcomes at Everest, and are sure that these positive results will continue.”

A DofE spokesperson said that the regional schools commissioners agreed the move with AET and they were working to ensure a smooth transition.