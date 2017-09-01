Access concerns ahead of Baughurst care home decision

Serious concerns have been expressed over plans for a large care home next to a Baughurst Golf Club.

The 120-bedroom home would sit on land at Bishopswood Golf Course in Bishopswood Lane.

But councillors, residents and other groups have raised issues about the location of the home with regards to access and congestion.

Borough councillor Jonathan Richards, whose Tadley Centre ward the care home would be built in, said the “large development” was “causing major concerns (to) ward residents”.

He said: “Road access and pedestrian access to the proposed care home appear to be completely inadequate, taking into account the narrowness of Bishopswood Lane at the proposed entrance.”

He also had concerns that Bishopswood Lane would be unable to cope with the size of the care home and the increased traffic it would bring and that the infrastructure, especially medical services, would be unable to cope.

Baughurst and Tadley North borough councillor Robert Tate said he was worried about Baughurst becoming part of Tadley, as the site for the proposals serves as an “important demarcation line between urban Tadley and rural Baughurst”.

Around 58 letters of objection have been received from the public, along with a petition signed by 48 residents.

The plans for the part-two and part-three storey building include a visitors lounge, dining room and day centre.

The application was submitted by Graham Land and Devlopments in September 2015.

John Montgomery, from Tanner and Tilley, the development consultants for the applicant, said: “We’ve been in extensive consultation with Hampshire County Council who are the highway authority.

“We made a number of improvements to the access onto the lane, in consultation with them, and as a result of that, have removed any objection to the application and consider it to be safe.

“This development is taking up a small area of the existing golf club which is not in use but is owned by the club, and this development secures the long-term future of the club.”

It is due to go before Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s development control committee next Wednesday evening.