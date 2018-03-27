Accidental fly-tippers face £400 waste fines

Basingstoke residents could be hit with an automatic £400 fine for ‘accidental fly-tipping’ if their rubbish ends up on the streets.

Under government proposals launched in January, on-the-spot fines will be dished out to home owners who turn a blind eye to what happens with their rubbish after they hand it over.

It is already a criminal offence if a resident’s rubbish ends up being fly-tipped, even if they don’t know it will be, but few people are prosecuted by councils due to the costs involved in taking people to court.

The public consultation, which ended on Monday, proposes giving local authorities the option of fining those whose waste ends up fly-tipped or illegally dumped rather than having to pursue them through the courts.

Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services and the Environment at Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council Councillor Hayley Eachus said they would welcome the introduction of this scheme.

She said: “It will complement the relatively recent fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping.

“It means our enforcement options are more robust, and we can follow up with those who don’t check where their waste is being taken, as well as those who fly-tip, more effectively.

“Our ultimate aim is to educate people and make them take notice of their responsibilities for disposing of waste in the proper way.”

Fixed penalty notices will be issued if the accused cannot show they took reasonable steps to ensure a licensed waste operative was handling their rubbish.

Environment minister Therese Coffey said: “Waste crime and fly-tipping blight our communities and spoil our countryside, and we need determined action to tackle it.

“These new powers for the Environment Agency will curb the rise of waste sites that continue to operate outside the law.

“But we must all take responsibility for our waste to make sure it does not end up in the hands of criminals who will wilfully dump it.”

Basingstoke and Deane residents should report illegally dumped waste on the council website at: http://bit.ly/2tSkoLP