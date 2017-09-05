Adventurer takes on challenge to help clean up Britain’s waterways

A Basingstoke adventurer is on a unique expedition to paddle almost 200 miles along southern England’s waterways to raise awareness of plastic pollution.

Bex Band, who grew up in Chineham, is due to complete the Paddle Pickup challenge in London today, having set off from Bristol just over two weeks ago.

The 29-year-old organised a team of female kayakers to make the 186-mile journey, collecting plastic rubbish from the water along the way.

Bex is one of three women completing the entire trip, with the remainder of the 16-strong team taking it in turns to paddle for shorter spells.

“It’s been good but the kayaking’s tough, it takes us nine to 10 hours each day to finish 20km,” said Bex.

“I’ve always been really passionate about conservation issues, and I started to notice when I was going abroad and doing water sports that there’s a real increase in plastic pollution on our coastlines.

“So I just wanted to do something about it. I do adventures, that’s what I enjoy doing so I thought why not combine what I know I can do well with the passion and do my bit for the problem.”

Over the first two legs of the expedition – from Bristol to Reading – the team collected more than 1,500 pieces of rubbish including almost 300 plastic bottles, 42 plastic bags, 39 toys, six shoes and a Father Christmas.

Bex said she and the team had had plenty of support from members of the public taking an interest in what they were doing. She continued: “They never quite believe it when we say how far we’re kayaking, most of them probably think we’re only out for an hour.

“We look a bit strange because the canoe’s always piled high with plastic and rubbish, normally plastic bottles.

“When we tell people what we’re doing they’re really amazed and we’ve had such a positive reaction, already people have said they’re going to get a refillable bottle and say no to using straws.

“We’ve also had people say they’ve noticed the canals looking clearer, so that’s good. We’re happy about that.”

Following the expedition, the team are planning a roadshow to take to schools and events to spread their message further.

This will include turning the rubbish they’ve collected into an art piece to highlight the issue of plastic pollution.