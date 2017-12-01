Affordable homes plan for former garages

Work has started on a project that will transform former garages in Basingstoke town centre into new affordable homes.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has teamed up with Sovereign Housing Association to combine their land to build 12 homes at the site in May Street, Brookvale by summer 2018.

The borough council had agreed to transfer its land surrounding the garages at the corner of Lower Brook Street and May Street to the housing association in June to facilitate the development after planning permission was granted in March.

Luke Bingham, divisional director at Sovereign said: “We’re really pleased to be working with the borough council on this exciting development in the centre of the town. Only by working together has this development been possible.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the transformation take place and welcoming residents into their new homes next year.”

Once completed the site will consist of eight two-bedroom homes and four one-bedroom flats, with four of those being affordable homes.

BDBC deputy leader councillor Terri Reid said: “I am delighted that by working together with Sovereign we are able to provide more affordable homes in the town centre, including homes to help people get the first step on the property ladder.”