Age is just a number for Russell Kane

Russell Kane has finally completed puberty. It turns out, that whichever age you are (or pretending to be), getting older doesn’t help you mature.

Yet, Russell has at last found his reason to grow up, and it’s one of the biggest. It’s time to comb his hair – and act like a man. Well a bit, anyway.

Following a sold-out 2016 tour Russell is extending his critically acclaimed show Right Man, Wrong Age throughout spring 2017.

With brand new dates announced across the UK and Ireland, including one night only at London’s legendary Eventim Apollo.

Multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter Russell Kane is best known as the star of BBC3’s Stupid Man, Smart Phone and host of three series of BBC3’s Live At The Electric, with appearances on Live At The Apollo, Children In Need, Question Time, Unzipped, Celebrity Juice and

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Now!

Rated as “a seriously good comedian” by The Times, and “…at the top of his game” by The Guardian, Russell’s performance will have you in stitches from start to finish.

He was nominated four times for prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards before winning Best Show in 2010.

He then went onto make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Comedy Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award in one year.

Russell has also released two best-selling DVDs; Smokescreens & Castles was recorded in front of his home crowd at the Palace Theatre in Westcliff-on-Sea in 2011, and Russell’s newest DVD, a special one-off show Russell Kane Live, was recorded in London’s West End in October 2015.

He is currently host of the ‘The Saturday Show’ on Virgin Radio. Alongside Angela Scanlon, the duo kick off the weekend in style every Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

Russell will be unleashing yet another blisteringly funny stand-up performance at the Anvil on Friday, April 21.

Don’t miss this chance to experience his witty and energetic style in person.

Tickets are £19, which includes a £2 booking fee and the act is suitable for ages 14 and over.

The performance starts at 8pm.