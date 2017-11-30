Aiming to add a new page to history books

History boys Hartley Wintney were looking to write another page in the books last night (Wednesday) as the boys in orange faced another red letter day in the Buildbase FA Trophy.
The Row have already broken records by making it to the fourth qualifying round for the first time.
Slimbridge, Swindon Supermarine and Gosport Borough have all been cast aside but fellow Hampshire outfit Farnborough stand in the way of The Memorial Playing Fields side and a first found tie at home to Bromley.
Hartley’s trip to Farnborough was rescheduled to last night (as we went to press) after Boro players got stuck in traffic when they were scheduled to play a replay against Banbury United earlier in the month.
The Yellows beat Banbury 3-2 after extra time on Saturday to set up the final qualifying round tie.
Should Hartley overcome Farnborough, they will face a home match against Vanarama National League side Bromley on December 16.
The Row, who slipped out of the Evo-Stik South East play-offs after a weekend off, return to league action with a trip to AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Saturday.