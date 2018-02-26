Air views on changes to school transport

There is still time to have your say on plans to change transport provision for children and college students.

Around £30million is spent providing Home to School and post-16 transport for thousands of schoolchildren and students in Hampshire but this could change under new proposals.

There are 12 days left in which people can give their views on possible reductions to the service.

If agreed, the changes could become effective from September 1.

Hampshire County Council says some of the services, which are currently used by 15,000 students, are operated at its discretion and go ‘above and beyond’ what is legally required.

Councillor Keith Mans, executive lead member for children’s services, said: “With the reductions in central Government funding, the county council has had to look very closely at how all of its services operate.

“We would like to know what people think about some proposed changes, that will bring our services into line with other authorities which now offer only that which is specified in legislation.”

A spokesperson added that this applies to less than 1,000 young people who the county council has supported through local policy that goes beyond the statutory minimum.

The county council is required by law to transport all children of compulsory school age, meaning after the child’s fifth birthday, who meet the nationally set distance criteria, who have special educational needs or disabilities, or whose route to school is an ‘unsafe walking route’.

One of the changes could mean that children with special educational needs who are in nursery will no longer be eligible as they are not ‘of compulsory school age’.

Following the consultation deadline this month, a report on the feedback will be prepared for consideration in May.

To have your say, visit www.hants.gov.uk/consultations.