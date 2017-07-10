Air views on where £140m axe will fall

RESIDENTS’ views are being sought by Hampshire County Council as it prepares to make £140 million in cuts.

The council says it needs to make the savings because of continuing austerity, increases in demand for services and inflationary pressures.

It has launched the ‘Serving Hampshire – Balancing the Budget Consultation’ to gather views on potential changes to services, ideas to generate further income, use of reserves, potential increases to council tax and changing local government in the county.

Cllr Roy Perry, county council leader, said: “It is important to stress that at this stage, the county council is not proposing specific changes to services.

“Any proposals will be informed by feedback from this consultation and subject to further, more detailed public engagement.

“Therefore, only examples of possible public service changes have been provided.”

Residents’ views will be used to inform final savings proposals put before select committees and executive members before going to full council in October.

The consultation closes at 11.59pm on August 21. See the counci’s website for details.