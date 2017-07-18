Alan saddles up for 116-mile ride for the Samaritans

A volunteer listener with the Samaritans is jumping into the saddle for a 116-mile ride in aid of the charity.

Alan Durham will start his challenge on July 29 at the Basingstoke branch of the charity and will take in Winchester, Guildford, Farnborough and Bracknell before finishing at Basingstoke railway station that afternoon.

He is aiming to raise £1,000 for the Samaritans.

The 54-year-old works as a level crossing manager. He said: “I’ve been a Samaritans volunteer listener for about nine months now.

“Working for Network Rail, I see the aftermath of what happens when someone’s in a crisis – friends and family suffer when a loved one has suffered from a mental illness or commits suicide.”

Alan first started cycling a couple of years ago and has already done some bike rides. Last year he cycled 80 miles from Aldermaston to Bristol.

He said: “I started cycling a couple of years ago to get myself fit and it went from there.

“Now that I’m a listening volunteer, I just wanted to do something else and it had to be bigger and better so I took inspiration from the Samaritans number (116 123) so that’s where it’s come from for this ride.”

Alan will be accompanied by fellow keen cyclists Sarah Travers, who has cycled across Vietnam and the USA, and Rob Todd.

Alan joked: “They’re basically professionals and then there’s me who has been doing it for two years.

“I’m more confident now though after I did the Chiltern Ride. That was 84 miles and that was hard work and you can imagine the Chiltern Hills – they’re not exactly flat.

“I think this ride will take us eight hours but we’re going to allow ourselves 10 to complete it.”

Alan said he’s also done lots of training through cycling a 50-mile round-trip to work in Didcot.

He described what it’s like to be a Samaritans volunteer: “We rely entirely on volunteers, we all give up our time and it’s tough sometimes but is really rewarding.”

Visit tinyurl.com/ybrb3pqo to donate to the team.